Boeing 777 Airliner Made Emergency Landing In Moscow With Engine Problems

Russian carrier, Rossiya Airlines-operated Boeing 777 made an emergency landing in Moscow after suffering some engine problems while it was travelling to its scheduled destination from Hong Kong to Madrid. However, the cargo-only flight was diverted to the Russian capital’s Sheremetyevo International Airport on Friday morning. As per the Independent report, the February 26 incident was confirmed by the airline in a brief statement. The Russian carrier’s incident came after last week a United Airlines Boeing 777 had to return to Denver Airport just minutes after taking off following an engine failure.

Reportedly, the two aircraft are believed to be fitted with different engines produced by different manufacturers. But in a statement to the media outlet, Rossiya Airlines said that "during the cargo flight No. 4520 Hong Kong – Madrid an incorrect operation of the engine control sensor was revealed” before adding that Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport was on the way, which is also the “base airport” of the airlines.

Rossiya also confirmed, “The crew of the plane requested to make the emergency landing. The landing took place normally.” The Boeing 777 aircraft will reportedly continue the flight top Madrid after 12:00 Moscow time on February 26. Russian news agency Interfax reported that pilots driving the 15-year-old aircraft, formerly operated by Emirates, requested an emergency landing after the problem emerged in the left engine. No injuries of the incident have been reported.

According to the AirFleets website, the Russian carrier’s Boeing 777 was fitted with General Electric’s GE90-115B engines. Meanwhile, the last week incident with the United Airlines jet had Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines.

United Airlines removing Boeing 777 Planes ‘temporarily’

Following the February 20 in-flight incident that led United Airlines to ground all of its Boeing 777 powered by PW4000 series engines, United Airlines announced that it is 'temporarily' removing all of its Boeing 777 planes currently in service that are powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines. The move is “voluntary and temporary” and should disrupt only a “small number of customers”. It came after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an emergency order saying it would be stepping up inspections of Boeing 777 aeroplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines.

