Boeing Faces New Safety Issue After Debris Found In Fuel Tanks Of New Planes

American aerospace company, Boeing promised on February 18 that it will take stricter actions to regulate its controls after finding dangerous debris in the fuel tanks of 737 MAX aircraft, according to the reports. The aircraft has been banned across the world after two back to back deadly crashes. As a result of a halt in its service, the company has stopped its production and are not delivering the jets, as per the reports. Boeing has set to return its services in mid-2020 after frequently missing its goal to start continuing its services last year.

READ: Boeing Capsule Test Marred By Multiple Software Errors, Poor Radio Link

Internal investigation to be conducted

A company spokesperson reportedly said that they found Foreign Object Debris (FOD) in 737 MAX airplanes currently in storage while conducting maintenance works. The spokesperson added that it led to vigorous internal investigation and immediate corrective measures in their production system. As per the reports, the debris was found in several planes in the storage. No further details were being provided about the debris material, but the company claimed that it could have been tools or rags left by workers. In addition, nearly 400 aircrafts should be introspected, according to the reports.

READ: As Boeing 737 MAX Test Flight Nears, Company Confident Of Safe Return To Service

No need to change wiring bundles: Boeing

Meanwhile, Boeing Co on February 14, reportedly told US Federal Aviation Administration that it does not feel the need to change the wiring bundles on its grounded 737 MAX aircraft that regulators have pointed out to do so, as it does not believe it could lead to a short circuit or any catastrophic consequences. According to media reports, the FAA received a proposal from the company regarding the wiring issue and the US regulator said that it will evaluate the proposal and the planemaker must demonstrate compliance with all certification standards. According to reports, there are many locations on 737 MAX airliners where wiring bundles are too close together and regulators feel that it could lead to a catastrophic outcome if a short circuit happens. Most of these bundled wires are under the cockpit in an electrical bay area.

READ: Boeing Gets Good And Bad News On Its Grounded 737 Max Plane

READ: Boeing To FAA: No Need To Change Wiring On Grounded 737 MAX Aircraft