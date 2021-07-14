Boeing To Suspend Production Of 787 Due To Technical Issues In The 'Dreamliner'

Boeing has announced that it will reduce the 787 "Dreamliner" production after ascertaining new issues with the plane during an inspection. On July 13, Tuesday, the company informed that it is "reprioritizing production resources for a few weeks" after it "identified additional rework that will be required on undelivered 787s." The Boeing Company, which also manufactures rockets and satellites apart from aircraft, attracted global flak in 2019 after its 737 Max was involved in two fatal crashes killing 346 people on board. However, the company refused to provide any further details on the type of "rework" required on the Boeing 787.

The aviation giant has been working on regulators at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to resolve the production problems earlier discovered in 787 aircraft during the previous assessment. As per FAA, the production glitch was registered during the ongoing system-wide inspection of the Boeing 787 shimming process. An agency spokeswoman, while explaining the type of issue in the plane pointed out "manufacturing quality issue near the nose on certain 787 Dreamliner in the company's inventory of undelivered planes." FAA also added, the issues do not pose an immediate threat to any flights, yet Boeing has prioritized fixing the technical faults before resuming delivery. Talking about the safety concerns of the running flights, the agency informed modifications shall be made after a complete analysis of the same.

Less than half of the inventory to be delivered

On Tuesday, a Boeing spokesman said that the 787deliveries will "temporarily be lower than 5 per month" and he expects to gradually return to the original pace. "Boeing expects to deliver fewer than half of the 787s currently in the inventory year," the company said. The stock prices of Boeing dipped in the pre-trading soon after the announcement. This comes a week after US National Aviation Administration said a decades-old Boeing Co (BA.N) 737-200 cargo plane with two people on board made an emergency nighttime landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii. According to preliminary information, both crew members were rescued. The delay in delivery of the aircraft is a blow when the aviation industry is reviving from the COVID-19 ban on travel.

(Input from different agencies)