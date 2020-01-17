'Bold Move': Son Glues Father's Belongings To The Ceiling Everyday As Prank

A son decided to prank his father by sticking his belonging day-by-day to the ceiling and making him think that he was losing his mind. The son also documented the whole thing and posted the photos on the internet. In the post, he further mentioned that he would add another of his possession every day until his father noticed.

As soon as the post went viral, several internet users also got hooked to the prank and wanted to know what object was going to make it to the ceiling next. On the first day, the Reddit user 'SeamanTheSailor' glued his father's spectacles on the ceiling. On the second day he went ahead and stuck his father's phone clip and the following day, he added a shoe. The fourth day, he stuck the TV remote. In one of his post he also mentioned that when he tried to stick the shoe, it kept falling down, however, he somehow managed to put it up on the ceiling by rethinking his strategy.

'Pure evil'

While some internet users wondered why did the ceiling appear to be upside down, others also suggested that he should write notes with hints. One internet user wrote, “Well how is he going to see? His glasses are up there”. Another user wrote, “I find this pure evil and fully endorse it”. In the last post, the user posted a photo of an empty ceiling as well and wrote, “Well boys it was a good run, but all thing must come to an end”.

Several internet users also thought that his father must have got angry, but the user said that they had a good laugh together and even shared a beer later. He even replied to those who were asking what was used to stick the things up there, the 'creative prankster' wrote, “I used blue tack and some command strips for the shoe”. In a hilarious reply the user also wrote, “To everyone saying I should stick myself to the ceiling, it has to be something he would look for”.

