Bolivia Slams Spain For 'trampling' Its Sovereignty In Diplomatic Row

Bolivia on December 27 reportedly slammed Spain for allegedly 'trampling' its sovereignty in a deepening diplomatic row. The two countries have been in a spat since Mexico granted asylum to Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales and granted refuge to top officials from his leftist government at its embassy. According to international media reports, the police on Thursday also stopped the entry of vehicles carrying hooded Spanish personnel from entering the embassy in La Paz after which Foreign Minister Karen Longaric said that the Spanish embassy diplomatic and security staff in Bolivia are not authorized to carry firearms or wear attire that conceals their identity.

The Mexican embassy in the Bolivian capital of La Paz has been under police siege for the last few days. The embassy houses nine government officials, along with former Bolivian President Evo Morales who has been residing thereafter seeking asylum last month and the government of Mexico has been appealing to the state of Bolivia to maintain the inviolability of the diplomatic mission. Mexico has also appealed to the state of Bolivia to end its continued bullying and intimidation tactics.

Embassy under 'siege'

According to Mexican authorities, the Bolivian government -- which is being led by interim President Jeanine Anez -- is conducting essentially what amounts to a siege against the officials of the Mexican government and people under the protection of the Mexican state. Multiple government officials including former chief of staff Juan Ramon Quintana are facing arrest under the current regime. The Mexican government claims that it was made aware of the arrest warrants only after Mexico had granted asylum. Tensions between Mexico and Bolivia have been high since November 12, after the embassy granted asylum to the former President Morales and his officials.

On December 1, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called former Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales as the “victim of a coup d'etat”. The Mexican President, nicknamed AMLO, held a rally in the central Plaza del Zocalo to celebrate his first year in office where he said, "Evo was the victim of a coup d'etat! And from Mexico, we tell the world, 'Yes to democracy, no to militarism!". The leftist President then called Morales a brother who represents, with dignity, the majority of indigenous people of Bolivia.

