Moscow: Bolshoi Theatre Opens Its 245th Season After Six Months Of Coronvirus Lockdown

Moscow’s Bolshoi theatre will be opening its 245th season with "Don Carlos" by Giuseppe Verdi. Power couple Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov will be starring the opera. However, various preventive measures will be taken to protect the staff and audiences from the novel coronavirus.

Vladimir Urin, General Director of the Bolshoi reportedly said that due to the tense situation because of the novel coronavirus, a traditional company gathering to announce season plans had to be cancelled. He added that Anna Netrebko, Yusif Eyvazov, Ildar Abdrazakov, Agunda Kulaeva and Elchin Azizov will be among the performers as he termed them the ‘most powerful’ cast of the Bolshoi singers. Talking about the ballet, he said that this time the performance will be dedicated to the doctors whose work is being admired the most in these complex circumstances of a pandemic.

Reportedly, the Bolshoi general director said that the first half of the season will be dedicated to the 180th anniversary of Pyotr Tchaikovsky. He said that the season will start with a huge festival of plays and concerts which will be associated with the name of Pyotr. The director also spoke about other important anniversaries as he said that the 80th anniversary of ballet dancer Vladimir Vasilyev, which was to be celebrated in the month of April but had to be postponed until November due to the pandemic, will also be celebrated. Another important event will be the 95th birth anniversary of Russian dancer Maya Plisetskaya. On November 20, a gala will be dedicated to the ballerina. The director also revealed the productions. They include, three one-act ballets by various young choreographers and The Pearl Fishers by Georges Bizet.

Talking about coronavirus, Urin reportedly said that the team will enter the season gradually and extremely carefully so that the virus is unable to affect their creative plan. He also emphasized on how the spectators will have to obey all the sanitary rules that are published on the Bolshoi website and keep in mind the social distancing norms and the mandatory use of masks. According to the tally by John Hopkins University, Russia has a total number of 1,035,789 cases with 17,993 casualties.

