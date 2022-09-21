Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro during his trip to London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral expressed shock over the cost of fuel in the UK. He stopped at a petrol pump in the UK and expressed his views over the prices of fuel. In the video that has gone viral on social media, Bolsonaro can be seen standing at a Shell garage in London's Bayswater Road and pointing at the price of fuel displayed on the electric sign. The Brazilian President said that the price of fuel in the UK is "practically double the average of many Brazilian states."

The video has been shared by Brazilian Minister of Communication Fabio Faria on Twitter. Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 99K views. In the video, Bolsonaro claimed that fuel price in Brazil is among the cheapest in the world. "I am here in London, England, and the price of petrol is £1.61 this is about R$9.70 per litre. Our gasoline is in fact, among the cheapest in the world," he said in the video. As Brazil is set to hold elections in October, Bolsonaro has been highlighting a fall in fuel prices in his nation during his campaign. Watch the video here:

É fácil comparar a situação do Brasil com todos os Países do mundo para sabermos se estamos no rumo certo.

O problema é que sequestraram a mídia e deixaram de discutir economia para discutir “palavrão”. pic.twitter.com/9FLQYT7pIK — Fábio Faria 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@fabiofaria) September 18, 2022

Bolsonaro 'used' London visit for Queen’s funeral as ‘election soapbox’

Bolsonaro has been accused of using his London trip to boost his image and for his campaign to win upcoming elections in Brazil, as per the news report. “Bolsonaro has turned the Queen’s funeral into an election soapbox,” said Joice Hasselmann, a rightwing politician and former Bolsonaro ally. Notably, World leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled to the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September. In his address to the supporters from the balcony of the Brazilian embassy in London, Bolsonaro spoke for a few seconds over Queen Elizabeth II's legacy. After paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth, he stressed that Brazil does not want "drug liberalisation." He further said that Brazil was a nation that was not speaking about "legalising abortion" and was not favouring the "gender ideology."

Brazilian President faces backlash

Netizens have reacted to the fuel price comparison made by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. One user wrote, "This comparison that you requested does not serve as a parameter, since the price of a barrel of oil is in dollars, so making the conversion in Brazil is actually cheaper. It is not appropriate to compare the minimum wage in this matter, if it is, we will have to use other criteria." Another user wrote,"Are you not ashamed? Doing an Electoral Campaign with public resources, you commit crimes every day. They completely forgot the notion of order, they don't respect laws and neither do the dead Holding a rally on the day of their head of state's wake in their land, lack of empathy." A third user tweeted, "Comparisons between minimum wage in 3..2..1… people forget that the price of the product is international! And that we are facing the worst economic crisis of the century followed by a war! It has to be a very bad character not to recognize the merit!"

Image: Twitter/@FabioFaria