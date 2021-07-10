Bolsonaro's Disapproval Rating Reaches All-time High As Popularity Continues To Decline

In the latest blow to the already deteriorating popularity of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, his disapproval rating passed 50% for the first time since he acquired the office in 2019. According to the poll published by the Datafolha Insitute, Bolsonaro’s disapproval reached an all-time high with his gap to former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of 2022 elections also increased from 18 to 21 percentage points. As per the poll, the percentage of people that consider Brazil’s far-right leader to be doing “bad” or “terrible” job increased from 45% in May to 51%.

The poll was conducted among more than 2,000 people from July 7 and 8 and was published overnight July 8 and 9. Additionally, Bolsonaro’s approval rating also remained at its lowest mark of 24%, set in May. The highest approval rating was bagged by the Brazilian President in December 2020 of 37% while he has faced severe backlash for downgrading the COVID-19 pandemic and making other baseless claims about the cure.

Along with downplaying the severity of the disease, Bolsoinaro touted unproven treatments for coronavirus infections. His ratings significantly started falling from January 2021 when the government stopped handing out subsidiaries to mitigate the economic stress caused by the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country of 212 million people. The fall continued with the subsequent waves of coronavirus infection in the country.

Bolsonaro slams corruption probe with foul language

On one hand, Bolsonaro’s rating reached an all-time low and on the other, he rejected to answer the corruption charges against him using foul language. On Thursday, the Brazilian President said he would refuse to answer the corruption charged that a Senate committee is presently investigating involving government vaccine purchases. In his weekly broadcast on social media, Bolsonaro started with questioning, “Do you know what my answer is?” then adding, “I crap on the CPI. I will answer nothing."

While Senators on the commission have asked Bolsonaro to answer the charges that involve embezzlement of millions of dollars, he snapped and said, “I'm not going to answer any kind of hypothetical situation to that kind of people," Bolsonaro snapped, claiming that the senators "are not concerned about the truth but instead are interested in wearing down the government."

