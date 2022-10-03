Last Updated:

Bomb Threat On Iran-China Flight Passing Over India Airspace; IAF Jets Dispatched

Indian Air Force fighter planes have been dispatched after a “bomb threat” was reported onboard an Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
China

Image: MahanAir


Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter planes were dispatched after a “bomb threat” was reported onboard an Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace. This came at the time when a passenger plane carrying Iranians over Indian airspace was on its way to China. When the plane reached Indian airspace while heading towards its final destination, Indian officials were alerted. The passenger plane is currently headed for China. It had made three loops over Indian airspace, Flightradar confirms.

As per sources, the Iranian airliner sought permission to land on Indian soil. Subsequently, India immediately actived the security drill with the Air Force scrambling jets. While arrangements were made for the emergency landing of the flight at the Delhi airport, the flight resumed its journey towards China. 

Sources revealed that the pilot left the Indian airspace on his own volition. As per sources, the call on which bomb threat was issued could have been a hoax call. The aircraft was allowed to proceed towards China after Iranian agencies asked the IAF to disregard the threat, sources added.

Meanwhile, IAF scrambled Sukhoi-30MKI fighter planes from the airfields in Jodhpur and Punjab. The nature of the bomb threat onboard the Iranian aircraft is still unclear. 

The flight details of the Iranian plane are as follows:

Scheduled Departure time: 3:45 am (Tehran time)
Actual department time: 4:17 am
Scheduled time of arrival: 4 pm (Guangzhou time)
Status: Delayed to 4:42 pm

The flight in question is W581/IRM081, a Airbus A340-642.

'Bomb threat' triggers alert

In addition to this, the sources revealed that Indian authorities are keeping an eye on the aircraft. According to the ANI report, following the bomb threat for an emergency landing at Delhi, Mahan Air called Delhi airport Air Traffic Control (ATC) while traveling from Tehran, Iran to Guangzhou, China. The aircraft's pilot was asked to go to Jaipur by Delhi ATC, but he declined and exited Indian airspace, the sources said. The flight is currently in Myanmar's airspace.

This is a developing story. Further updates are awaited.

(Image: Pixabay)

First Published:
