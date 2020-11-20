Booker Prize 2020: Scottish Author Douglas Stuart Awarded For Debut Novel 'Shuggie Bain'

Douglas Stuart, a Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize 2020 for fiction on November 19 for ‘Shuggie Bain’ about a boy’s tumultuous coming of age in his hometown, Glasgow. As per the Associated Press report, the story set in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow by the 44-year-old was turned down by at least 32 publishers before being picked up and is now honoured with one of the most prestigious awards worth $66,000.

‘Shuggie Bain’ is also Stuart’s first published novel that took 10 years of work. Moreover, he was the only UK-born author in a US-dominated list of six finalists for the prize that takes note of all English-language novels across the globe. In the Booker Prize-winning novel, the former fashion designer, Stuart took inspiration from his own life experiences of growing up gay in economically ravaged, impoverished Glasgow.

The story follows the protagonist, a young boy Shuggie and his relationship with Agnes, his alcoholic mother. The Scottish author has even dedicated the book to his own mother who died when he was only 16. Declaring himself “absolutely stunned” to have won the award, Stuart also said that “my mother is in every page of this book, and without her, I wouldn’t be here and my work wouldn’t be here.”

‘Always wanted to be a writer’

In his acceptance speech, Stuart said that he always wanted to be a writer and thus winning a Booker Prize is a “fulfilling dream” and said that the honour announced on November 19 has changed his entire life. While describing his work in ‘Shuggie Bain’, the 44-year-old who now lives in New York said that the book is a “love story” which is an “unconditional, often-tested love” that children have for their parents. Moreover, he said that he had carried a lot of emotional baggage of “love and pain” and writing the award-winning work over a decade was “incredibly healing” for him.

"I always wanted to be a writer so this is fulfilling a dream," said Stuart.

T H A N K Y O U. I am so grateful to @thebookerprizes and the judges for selecting Shuggie Bain as the 2020 Booker winner. It's difficult to express what this honour means in a tweet. So I'm googling skywriters, and I'll let youse know when to look up. https://t.co/IWjgYJ1xmc — Douglas Stuart (@Doug_D_Stuart) November 20, 2020

