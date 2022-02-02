Boris Johnson Says Putin 'holding Gun To Ukraine's Head'; Calls On Russia To Opt Diplomacy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "holding a gun to the head of the Ukraine" to get the west to dismantle the new security architecture set up after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Showcasing strong support to Ukraine's people during his visit to Kyiv, the UK PM met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Johnson said that the UK was trying to bring the west together and noted that the present crisis was bigger than Ukraine, according to The Guardian.

UK PM Johnson said, “He [Putin] is trying to redraw the security map of Europe and to impose a new Yalta, new zones of influence. It would not just be Ukraine that was brought back into the Russian zone of influence. It would be Georgia and Moldova and other countries. This is absolutely critical, this moment.”

Johnson and Zelensky’s press conference came as Putin accused the United States of ignoring Russia’s security proposals. The UK PM and Ukrainian President met as Putin delivered the first public remarks over the tensions budding near Ukraine’s border since December. Meanwhile, stressing Russian invasion into Ukraine would be a “disaster” for the entire world, the UK PM said that alongside other nations, Britain is “also preparing a package of sanctions and other measures to be enacted the moment the first Russian toe-cap crosses further into Ukrainian territory.”

“And we have done all this and prepared all this, not as a show of hostility towards Russia, but as a demonstration that we will always stand up for freedom, democracy and Ukrainian sovereignty in the face of aggression,” said Johnson while listing other measures that UK took to support Ukraine such as announcing additional £88 million of UK funding to support good governance and energy independence in Ukraine.

‘It is vital that Russia steps back’, said Johnson

In his speech, the UK PM reiterated his call for Russia to step back and choose the path of diplomacy, adding that “I believe that is still possible”. He noted that in recent days, he has spoken to the leaders of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, the NATO Secretary-General and others and “all agree on the fundamental importance of supporting Ukraine’s self-determination.”

Johnson said, “Because the people of Ukraine have the inalienable right to choose how they are governed and indeed which organisations they aspire to join.

“And as your friend and partner, the UK will always uphold that right. It is vital that Russia steps back and chooses a path of diplomacy and I believe that is still possible,” he added.

President Zelensky urges Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine's borders

Speaking after meeting the UK PM, Zelensky reiterated his call for Russia to de-escalate. The Ukrainian President said that Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukraine's borders, which will be an important signal of de-escalation, according to an official statement by Zelensky's office.

The Ukrainian leader said, "Nobody needs a war. But we do not invite anyone with weapons to our land. I can say for sure that the state has changed, society and the army have changed."

(Image: AP)