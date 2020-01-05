Both US, Iran Looking At India As A Mediator: Wing Commander Praful Bakshi

After the escalated tensions due to the American attack killing Iran General Qasem Soleimani, the situation has heightened even further due to an unguided missile attack near the US embassy in Iraq. Wing Commander Praful Bakshi has said that it was expected as the tension had been building up between Iran and the US for a number of decades.

Speaking to Republic TV, Bakshi elaborated on the historic enmity between the two nations, he said, "The sinking of USS Stark, the American ship was sunk and then one American naval ship had shot down an Iranian airliner, all because of the tension between the two countries. The basic aim is the economic benefits of the oil. That is the bone of contention between these countries".

India could become the mediator

Reports have been floated that Irani General Qasem Soleimani had planned attacks on London and Delhi, though it is not ratified. Bakshi hinted that India could play a role as a mediator. He said, "The question is that is somebody looking for a mediation? Because both the countries are looking at India for a mediator. Though Iran has good relations with India but this news about India being targetted by or planned to be targetted by somebody from Iran, now that has to be confirmed. America, they are also looking at India for mediation".

'International ramifications if a war starts'

If a war starts there will be ramifications for all the nations who have trade routes passing through the region especially India as 80 percent of India's oil comes from that route, said Bakshi. Speaking of other nations who may get involved in the issue, Bakshi said, "Iraq may change its stand against America. adding "China and Russia will not keep out of the conflict" hinting that Russia and China may also participate in the war.

On Saturday, four missiles were fired, 3 at Balad Airbase (near US embassy) and 1 at central Baghdad though no US official or anyone from the US forces was killed in the attack. Sources state that the missile has landed inside the Green Zone near the US embassy. The attack comes a day after the US drone strike killed Iran's top General Qasem Soleimani. Iran President Hassan Rouhani in a tweet said that "Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime". Moreover, he added, “there is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America”.

