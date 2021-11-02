Boys, Young Men Aged 10 To 24 Accounted For Nearly 61% Of Global Deaths In 2019: Report

According to new research that warns of the gender gap in mortality rates said boys and men are more likely to die young than women. According to a report published in Lancet, boys and young men aged 10 to 24 accounted for nearly two-thirds (61%) of all global deaths in 2019, The Guardian reported on November 1. The report said that the mortality rates in males aged 10 to 24 have decreased by 15.3% in the past 71 years. On the other hand, mortality rates in females aged 10 to 24 have decreased by 30% in the same period.

The Lancet report said that Latin America and the Caribbean region are the worst affected region with the greatest mortality differences. These regions have a higher mortality rate among men aged 20 to 24. Here the mortality rate is three times higher than that for women. According to the research, the main reason for the higher mortality among men in Latin America and the Caribbean region is interpersonal violence and conflicts. The researchers noted there has been little to no improvement in mortality for men aged 15 to 24 over the past 20 years.

Cancer, consumption of contaminated food & water make conditions worse

The researchers said that the cause of death varies from region to region. In 2019, in men aged 10 to 14, most deaths were due to accidents in all regions except high-income ones. Other than that, cancer and consumption of contaminated food and water are the two main reasons for the deaths in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa regions. Whereas, men in the age group between 15 to 24 are dying due to transport-related injury in almost all regions. It said that the government of these regions never addressed the issues related to the cause of deaths effectively, resulting in a widening gap in the mortality rate.

Young people were being neglected by policymakers: Report

"High numbers of deaths in males indicate increases in the proportion of deaths due to violence, trauma and substance misuse, which predominately affect young males. This reflects a failure to address some of the leading causes of mortality in this age group," The Guardian quoted Joseph Ward, one of the authors of the research associated with the University College London's child health institute. Further, the study stressed that the young people in the 10–24 age group were being neglected by policymakers, resulting in one of the worst phases for the young people in the COVID pandemic.

(Image: AP)