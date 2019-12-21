BRAC Founder Fazle Abed Dies At 83 In Bangladesh

Fazle Abed, the founder of BRAC, the world’s largest non-governmental development organisation, died on Friday at the age of 83 in his home country of Bangladesh. Abed, who had won a knighthood from Britain in 2010, founded the organisation in 1972. It tackles some really crucial problems such as infant mortality and illiteracy along with working on the behalf of landless poor, especially women.

A man of unfaltering dedication

The organisation, which was established as a small rehabilitation project, was originally named the Bangladesh Rehabilitation Assistance Committee but was later renamed as Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee. Over five decades it built up the massive operation that worked in 11 countries in Asia and Africa, with offices in Britain, the United States and the Netherlands. The goals of the organisation were helping the landless poor by educating children, teaching women about health care, and funding small businesses. Ameerah Haq, its global board chairwoman, said Abed had unfaltering dedication, focus and work ethic. She also said that he always put others before himself and let his work speak for itself.

Abed was born in Baniyachong and was educated in Dhaka and at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. He later returned to East Pakistan, now Bangladesh to join the Shell oil company. When a devastating cyclone hit the south of the country, killing 300,000 people, Abed quit corporate life to set up an organization called HELP to aid victims. In 1971, East Pakistan’s nine-month fight to for independence led to some 10 million refugees flooding Bangladesh and 30 million other people being displaced.

Initially, BRAC staff went door-to-door to teach mothers in 16 million homes how to cope with dehydration caused by diarrhoea, a major cause of child mortality and ran a four-year program to encourage child immunisation. The organisation also developed sustainable business models that could be replicated, creating networks of self-employed micro-entrepreneurs using microfinance to build a business. The organisation expanded its efforts in 2001 and became the world’s largest development organization, serving an estimated 130 million people and employing a workforce of 100,000. Abed said his proudest achievement was BRAC’s education programs. He said that his only regret was that he could have gone faster because it took them 30 years to come out of Bangladesh.

