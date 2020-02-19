Brazil: 7'5 Tall Man Refused Driving License As He Can't Fit Into A Car

Brazil's second tallest man Denis Albino is facing some serious issues in his day to day life as he often finds himself handling problems which not many people have to deal with. Denis, who stands 7 feet 5 inches tall is repeatedly denied a driving licence because of his height. As per reports, Denis has been left frustrated because he needs a vehicle to travel to shows and TV performances, which he gets because of his unusual height, but he has been continually denied a licence that would allow him to travel freely in the country.

Too tall to fit inside a car

According to media reports, Denis has been denied a driving licence because he is too tall to fit inside a car and the size of his feet is too big for the pedals. Denis' feet measures 15.5 inches (US size 16), which again is a big problem for the big man as finding shoes of appropriate size can sometimes be a hectic task for the Brazilian national. As per reports, Denis bought a Volkswagen Parati four years ago and extended the driver's seat to have a 10 centimetres more room so his legs could fit which again prevented him from driving his car because of no valid driving licence.

However, Denis does drive his car and has been stopped by the police several times, but after listening to his ordeal they let him go. "Every time I was pulled over, they listened to my story and helped," certain media house quoted Denis as saying. Denis also talked about his experiences and the problems he encounters on flights. Denis said that he always looks for an emergency exit seat where legroom is enough to accommodate his long legs. If there are no emergency exit seats, Denis refrain from flying.

On the other hand, there is Jyoti Amge from India, who is considered to be the world's smallest woman standing at just over 2 feet tall. Jyoti like Denis also features many shows and TV programs because of her height. According to reports, Jyoti's restricted height is due to a genetic disorder called achondroplasia. She has appeared on Bigg Boss 6 as a guest and was also the cast in the fourth season of American Horror Story: Freak Show.

