Brazil and Mexico record highest single day surge in COVID-19 cases

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil and Mexico have just revealed that both the countries have reported record one day rise in coronavirus cases. As per reports, despite the rise in coronavirus infections, leaders of both nations have tried to ease restrictions and reopen their economies.

Crisis Worsens

According to reports, leaders of both nations, Brazilian right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro and Mexico’s leftist leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have repeatedly ignored scientific opinion since the beginning of the pandemic. They have repeatedly played down the seriousness of the threat posed by the coronavirus and tried to reopen their respective countries too soon.

As per reports, even though areas like Europe and China have recently shown a downward trend in regards to virus infections, the coronavirus pandemic is witnessing a surge in Latin America. Brazil is by far the hardest-hit country in Latin America and has reported 203,165 total coronavirus cases ad has a death toll of 13,999. Mexico is the second most impacted country in the region with 42,595 reported coronavirus cases and 4,477 deaths.

According to reports, Mexico’s coronavirus tsar, Hugo Lopez-Gatell has claimed that Mexico is currently in the most difficult first wave of the pandemic and added that the virus was present at its peak and that Mexico could not afford to ease restrictions right now. Om May 14, Lopez-Gatell also said that Mexico must also be prepared to embrace the new normal that has been forced upon them by the virus.

Despite Lopez-Gatell’s comments, Mexico has been intensifying preparations to ease coronavirus restrictions and reopen the country. Similar efforts to restart the economy are being made in Brazil and President Bolsonaro has asked business leaders to pressure the authorities to lift the coronavirus restrictions. Bolsonaro reportedly told the leaders through a video conference to ‘play tough’ against Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria who has maintained social distancing norms and kept up restrictions.

(Representative Image)

