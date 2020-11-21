Brazil: Black Man Dies After Guards Attack Him Outside Store, Protests Erupt

On the eve of Brazil’s ‘Black Awareness Day’ that celebrates the contribution and worth of the Black community in society, the death of a Black man after he was brutally thrashed by supermarket security guards has sparked nationwide outrage and fury. According to the sources of the Associated Press, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets on November 20 after a clip of the incident, occurred due to alleged racial discrimination, surfaced online.

In the short footage, a Black man named Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was restrained by the Carrefour supermarket guards just outside. He was then blatantly manhandled. In the clip, it can be seen that one of the guards hammered blows onto Silveira’s face, violently, while one other keeled on his back as the rest held him down while the whole incident was filmed, leading to his untimely death. The footage raged the ‘Black Lives Matter’ activists and citizens across Brazil as they congregated around the supermarket located in the capital, Brasilia.

Holding the ‘Black Lives Matter’ placards, and chanting slogans against race based violence the crowd of hundreds of demonstrators demanded justice. “Don’t shop at Carrefour. You could die,” read one of the banners, as people chanted “Carrefour Killer!”. Many, brimming with anger, barged into the store and caused destruction, in an attempt to sabotage the business. In the images, it can be ascertained that the store was hijacked as the shreds of broken glass from the window were seen scattered across the floor, and products were set on fire, as angry mob disregarded the brutality faced by the innocent Black lives. The firemen were seen on the site, trying to extinguish the flames as the goods were thrown out of the shelves.

Read: US: Town Says Black Lives Matter Signs To Remain At Polling Site

Read: US Election 2020: Black Lives Matter Faces Test Of Influence In Biden Vs Trump Battle

[Demonstrators use a crowd control barrier to smash into the entrance of a Carrefour supermarket during a protest on Brazil's National Black Consciousness Day in Rio de Janeiro. Credit: AP]

[A demonstrator knocks products off shelves at a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against the murder of Black man Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas at a different Carrefour supermarket. Credit: AP]

[A fire set by protesters burns inside a Carrefour supermarket during a protest. Credit: AP]

[Carts overturned by protesters block an aisle inside a Carrefour supermarket. Credit: AP]

[Employees douse a fire set by protesters inside a Carrefour supermarket during a protest. Credit: AP]

One of the accused 'off-duty military police'

In an official statement, the store expressed grief and regret for Freita's death, saying, that it had immediately revoked the contract with the security firm for the shocking behaviour on the part of its the security guards. Meanwhile, it added, that the store manager was fired with immediate effect. The store informed that its chain in Porto Alegre was to remain closed to pay homage to the victim. According to AP’s sources on the ground, the guards were detained by the police on charges of homicide. The victim’s cause of the death has been identified as asphyxiation and his inability to defend himself from the brutal attack, the civil police chief for the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, told the reporters. Further, Rodrigo Mohr, head of the state’s military police informed AP that one of the accused was identified as an off-duty military police officer.

[Employees walk past windows damaged by protesters at a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against the murder of Black man Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. Credit: AP]

[Shattered windows are seen at a Carrefour supermarket damaged in protest. Credit: AP]

[Activists including members of Black Lives Matter march against the murder of Black man Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas at a Carrefour supermarket. Credit: AP]

[A man with a mask that reads in Portuguese "Get out Bolsonaro," referring to Brazil's president, holds the word "Racism" during a protest against the murder of Black man João Alberto Silveira Freitas. Credit: AP]

[People shout "Black lives matter" to protest the murder of Black man João Alberto Silveira Freitas. Credit: AP]

Read: BTS' Members Talk About Their Black Lives Matter Donation And BTS' Army Support

Read: US Police Departments Undergo Modest Budget Cuts Following 'Black Lives Matter' Protests