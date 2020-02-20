Brazil Deploys National Guard After Senator Shot During Strike

Brazil has deployed National Guards after a senior senator and former governor of the state was shot dead on Wednesday, international media reported. Sen. Cid Gomes tried to intervene in a strike by military police demanding higher salaries in the northeast state of Ceara when he was shot dead by an unidentified shooter.

Shot in the chest

Gomes was immediately taken to the hospital after receiving a shot in his chest. A statement from the hospital reportedly said that the senator was in “stable condition” and breathing without medical help. Meanwhile, a video which is circulating on all TV channels and social media captured the exact moment wherein he was shot. The clip shows Gomes trying to drive a backhoe through the gate of a police barrack where police officers were protesting. The video further shows the vehicle getting shot. However, it did not show the exact direction from which the shot came from.

Cid Gomes pensou que seria tranquilo invadir uma área militar... deu certinho. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pLD2posa67 — Isentões (@isentoes2) February 19, 2020

Shortly before heading to the protest, Gomes had taken to Twitter to post a video in which he expressed his anger towards the protestors and called out on people to end the strike.

Estou indo agora para minha terra, Sobral. Chego no aeroporto às 16h e peço a aos amigos da cidade que me esperem no Aeroporto. Vamos lutar para resolver isso juntos! pic.twitter.com/Stzk47NuUI — Cid Gomes (@senadorcidgomes) February 19, 2020

An unknown number of officers began a strike on Tuesday, dissatisfied with the negotiations with the state to raise their pay. In Brazil, the military police are in charge of patrolling the streets, among other duties, and it is illegal for them to strike. Throughout the day, small acts of vandalism have occurred across the state. Masked men invaded several police barracks, smashing police window-shields and puncturing tires. In one instance, men drove off with patrol cars and parked them in line blocking nearby streets.