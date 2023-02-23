Brazil Flood Death Toll Rises To 48, Rescue Operations Underway

The death toll rises to 48 after heavy rains devastated coastal areas of Brazil's south-eastern Sao Paulo state, reported The Guardian. Search and rescue teams have been deployed to find dozens of people that remained missing. “We are currently working with a tally of at least 38 missing people,” said Tarcísio de Freitas, Sao Paulo governor, on Wednesday as the weather agency cautioned for more rain in the coming days.

Taking to Twitter, the Sao Paulo governor, Freitas wrote: "Bulletin: rain situation on the coast of Sao Paulo (2/22 - 7:15 pm) Technical teams from the Government of SP and @exercitooficial cleared the last point of total interdiction on the Rio-Santos highway (SP-055), in the section between São Sebastiao and Ubatuba, late this afternoon."

Floods in coastal towns of Brazil’s richest state

Earlier, the number of casualties had reached 46 as per the statement by the Sao Paulo state government. Massive, heavy, and continuous rain showers have caused landslides and flooding in the coastal towns. So far, more than 600mm (23.6 inches) of rain has been recorded which is the highest cumulative figure ever in the country, reported The Guardian. At least 1,730 people have been displaced and 1,810 have been left homeless, as per the government records. Government and private aid groups have been working to provide essential relief aid kits, but the logistics of reaching the isolated towns have created problems for the rescue teams. Schools, kindergartens, and churches have been used as shelters for people who have been displaced due to the Brazil floods. According to the state government of Sao Paulo, around 7.5 tonnes of aid items including food, water, and hygiene kits have already been distributed to the victims.