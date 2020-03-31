Brazil: Left Demands Jair Bolsonaro's Resignation, Slams Prez For Downplaying Coronavirus

Some of the most reputed members of the Brazilian left recently asked the country's President Jair Bolsonaro to resign in a declaration that criticised his handling of the coronavirus situation in Brazil. In the declaration titled 'Brazil Cannot Be Destroyed By Bolsonaro', the left leaders asserted that Bolsonaro handled the crisis in a cynical and criminally irresponsible manner.

The manifesto which was published on March 31 read:

“Brazil and the world are facing an unprecedented emergency in modern history … [and] in our country the emergency is exacerbated by an irresponsible President. Jair Bolsonaro is the greatest obstacle to urgent decisions being taken to reduce the spread of the infection [and] save lives.”

'He should resign'

The document continued that Bolsonaro was not in a position to govern the nation saying that he had committed crimes, lied and fostered chaos. It then said that the country needed unity in the times of pandemic, not a president who goes against health authorities and puts his political interest above all. "Bolsonaro is more than a political problem – he has become a public health problem … He should resign,” it concluded.

The declaration, 'Brazil Cannot Be Destroyed By Bolsonaro,' was signed by leading voices from across the Brazilian left including Ciro Gomes, Flávio Dino, Manuela d’Ávila, Fernando Haddad and Guilherme Boulos, international media reported. The Brazilian president has previously been criticized for downplaying the virus and also for undermining efforts to slow its spread with lockdowns This comes as, on March 30, Bolsenaro took to streets, flouting his health minister's advise asserting that everybody had to die one day.

Recently, to amplify his highly controversial ‘Brazil can’t stop’ social media campaign, Bolsenaro visited a market in Taguatinga, a suburb of Brasilia, and spoke to a man selling barbecued meat on skewers. The 65-year-old leader shared the video on his social media accounts where the man can be heard saying, “We have to work. There are deaths, but that is up to God, we cannot stop. If we do not die of the illness, we will die of hunger.”

Image: PTI