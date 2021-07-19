Brazil President Bolsonaro Discharged From Hospital, Doctors Say 'evolving Satisfactorily'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from hospital after spending four days at Vila Nova star, a private hospital in São Paulo. The 66-year-old was hospitalized last Wednesday following persistent hiccups and was later diagnosed with an 'intestinal obstruction'. However, he was discharged from hospital over the weekend and would be recuperating at his official residence, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to reporters, Politician and Bolsonaro’s third offspring Eduardo said that doctors had removed 'about one liter of liquid' that was the cause of pain that resulted from the intestinal obstruction. Later, doctors said that the president was 'evolving satisfactorily' but would remain under observation as an outpatient. They also said that he had been put on a diet of lighter food. “He has now been advised to 'chew food well, eat lighter meals, exercise, and walk' by the head of the medical team at the hospital," said Antonio Macedo, the head of the medical team at the hospital.

Back to presidency on Monday

Meanwhile, soon after getting discharged, Bolsonaro vowed to resume at the office and said that the illness was related to his 2018 stabbing. “I’ll be back in the presidency tomorrow,” Bolsonaro told reporters as he left the hospital on Sunday.

“I had to undergo a diet, I did what had to be done … I wanted to leave from day one, but they didn’t let me. I hope in 10 days I’ll be eating barbecued ribs, eating anything. It seems that my stomach was on fire. The cause was an intestinal obstruction, which is common in those like me that have undergone surgery, after the stabbing,” he said.

- Seguimos progredindo. Bom dia a todos! pic.twitter.com/QczneqhJBT — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 17, 2021

Bolsonaro was stabbed during a presidential campaign three years ago, but he was saved after an emergency surgery. During his tenure, the right-wing leader triggered a lot of conspiracies including those related to corruption, environmental degradation, and the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, three Brazilian senators formally accused the President of malfeasance before Supreme Court, over the allegations that he failed to have a top ally investigated for suspicions of massive corruption in the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. The criminal complaint came days after a Senate Commission discretely uncovered a colossal corruption scandal in the Health Ministry related to the procurement of Covaxin shots. During its probe, the commission also discovered that President Jair Bolsonaro was well-aware of the scandal but failed to do anything to stop it.

Image: JairBolsonaro/Twitter