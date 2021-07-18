Brazil President Bolsonaro Feeling 'fine', Hospital Says He Could Be Discharged On Sunday

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is undergoing treatment for intestinal obstruction, on July 17 said that he feels fine and cannot wait to get back to work. Bolsonaro was taken to a military hospital in Brasilia before he was transferred to Vila Nova Star private hospital in Sao Paulo on July 14. The 66-year-old was diagnosed to be suffering from an “intestinal obstruction” and on Wednesday, the hospital decided to start with a “conservative clinical treatment”.

On Saturday, in a live online event to mark the opening of a Caixa Economica bank branch in the northern state of Ceará, Bolsonaro said that he will not undergo surgery and added, “I'm fine, thank God. The problem I had earlier this week was still due to the stab wound I received in 2018 ... from time to time, it affects the gut”.

"I can't wait to get back to work, see friends, and really get Brazil moving," the Brazilian President said.

The chief surgeon Antonio Macedo, on the other hand, told reporters that Bolsoanro could be released on July 18, Sunday, as he has been making “satisfactory progress”. According to a statement by the Vila Nova Star hospital, the President was offered diet soups and purees on Saturday, and assuming he showed no negative reaction, he could be discharged in the next few days. The 66-year-old has been in the Sao Paulo hospital since Wednesday for treatment relating to an obstructed intestine following the 2018 knifing.

‘Back to the field soon’

Meanwhile, on Friday, Bolsonaro even tweeted a stern-faced photo of himself, walking along a hospital corridor with a drip attached to his neck. “Back in action soon, God willing! We’ve done a lot, but we still have a lot to do for our Brazil,” Bolsonaro wrote. The president’s doctors said in a statement that they had removed a gastric catheter from Bolsonaro and that he would begin eating again.

- Em breve, de volta a campo, se Deus quiser! Muito fizemos, mas ainda temos muito a fazer pelo nosso Brasil! Obrigado pelo apoio e orações. Um forte abraço a todos! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Lk3P14Nj5H — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 16, 2021

It is worth mentioning that Bolsonaro’s admission to the hospital came after he appeared to have been struggling with his constant hiccups. In an interview with Radio Gaiba on July 7, Bolsonaro had said, “I apologize to everyone who is listening to me because I’ve been hiccupping for five days now.” Further suggesting that medications after dental surgery might be the cause, he had also informed, “I have the hiccups 24 hours a day”.

(Image: Twitter)



