Brazil President Bolsonaro Mobilizes Thousands In Support Of Dispute With Supreme Court

In a significant development, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro witnessed a stirring reception from thousands of supporters who gathered in the capital, Brasilia City, as the country's Independence Day show of support for the right-wing leader embroiled in a feud with Brazil's Supreme Court. Supporters of Bolsonaro broke through police roadblocks that had sought to prevent access to the capital's central mall.

Jair Bolsonaro, during an address, lashed out at the judiciary of the country. He said that the nation could no longer accept what he characterised as political imprisonments. His speech in the capital was followed by a helicopter show while the crowd on the ground was seized with euphoria. They applauded and shouted, "Legend!" and "I Authorise!", the two phrases which are often used as a blanket approval of his methods.

Like Donald Trump, Bolsonaro was elected in consideration of the pledge to combat corruption entrenched in the Brazilian system. He had once said that he would reject the 2022 poll results if he loses. Critics have said that Bolsonaro is mobilising support and could be preparing a rerun of the January 6 Capitol fiasco in Washington. Also, he intends to amass support in relation to his dispute with the High Court. Critics have expressed their displeasure while few reckon demonstrations could possibly take a violent turn as few supporters, at the roadshow, clung onto placards calling for military intervention to secure Bolonaro's hold of power.

Bolsonaro has been working to mobilize his biggest nationwide street demonstration yet and project strength following a string of setbacks, particularly at the hands of Brazil's Supreme Court. But it carries the risk of embarrassment if crowd numbers fall short or if there is violence perceived as stemming from the president’s influence. Forced entry into the mall, called the Esplanade of Ministries, heightened a sense of alert ahead of Tuesday’s demonstration.

Bolsonaro supporters had reached the opposite end of the mall, where police stood guard behind metal barricades outside the Congress and the Supreme Court. Convoys of trucks and busses have been streaming toward Brasilia, Brazil’s biggest city, Sao Paulo.