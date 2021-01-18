Brazil President Bolsonaro's Rival Hails Vaccination Drive As 'triumph Of Science'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s political rival, João Doria the conservative governor of São Paulo called the beginning of vaccination drive as a "lesson to denialists". Brazil’s health regulator on January 17 approved two COVID-19 vaccines including China-made CoronaVac and AstraZeneca-Oxford’s doses. However, the immunisation ceremony was overseen by Doria and not Bolsonaro as the nation began the rollout starting with the 54-year-old nurse. Rather than the federal government, São Paulo governor had spearheaded a partnership with Sinovac and began the inoculations, which as per reports, frustrated Bolsonaro who had hoped to kickstart the vaccinations in the presidential palace next week.

While Brazil currently has 6 million doses of Sinovac’s vaccines, two million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine are yet to arrive in the largest Latin American nation. Doria is reportedly also expected to challenge Bolsonaro in 2022 Presidential elections, even though they both were allies at one time. This came especially when Bolsonaro, who himself had COVID-19, took an anti-scientific approach to handle the pandemic leading to a global backlash.

In the early days of novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, Bolsonaro had even dismissed COVID-19 as “a little-flu”. During the charged immunisation drive, Doria said it represented “the triumph of science and life against the denialists, and those who prefer the stench of death to the value and joy of life”. He further added, “Let this be a lesson to the denialists, to those who lack compassion, who have no love in their hearts, to those who show contempt for life and distance themselves from the reality of a country that suffers – and suffers with death”. Doria had also said that Bolsonaro and the “incompetence” of his government led a “fatal blow” for Brazil during the health crisis.

Read - Brazil: Sloth Hitches Ride In City Bus, Commuters Left Flabbergasted

Read - Ronaldinho Turns Rapper: Brazil Football Great Plans To Release 8 Songs This Year

Brazil approves Sinovac and AstraZeneca's vaccines

Brazil’s health regulator on January 17 approved the emergency use of two vaccines developed by Sinovac and AstraZeneca-Oxford and has kickstarted the vaccination campaign in the nation. Despite the novel coronavirus immunisation being subjected to delays and political disputes in Brazil, the nation has currently secured at least six million doses of the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd, CoronaVac. As per The Associated Press report, while CoronaVac is ready for roll-out, Brazil is awaiting at least two million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford’s vaccine.

Read - Brazil Approves Emergency Use Of Sinovac And AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines, Rollout Begins

Read - Brazil's Amazonas State Runs Out Of Oxygen Supply Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases