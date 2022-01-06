Brazil President Discharged From Hospital After Health Scare; Reveals He Is Ready To Work

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, was discharged from the hospital on January 5, two days after being taken to the hospital for emergency treatment following a blocked bowel. Before leaving the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro, 66, held a press conference with his medical team, declaring he was ready to return to work.

"It's hard to sit around doing nothing. Life goes on," he continued, claiming he will "try to follow," his doctors' advice. According to various media reports, the doctor's advised Bolsonaro, a restricted diet and minimal physical exercise. It's the latest in a string of health issues that have plagued the far-right leader since he was stabbed in the abdomen at a rally during the election campaign that propelled him to office in 2018.

The president, who had been on a New Year's vacation at the beach when his stomach problems began, was still wearing his vacation outfit when he spoke to the media -- a maroon Juventus soccer jersey from Sao Paulo. However, he stated flatly that he was ready to get down to business in 2022, the final year of his four-year term.

Bolsonaro in very good condition and ready for work

Doctors had initially predicted that Bolsonaro would require surgery. However, they announced Tuesday that the obstruction had been removed without surgery after putting him on a liquid diet and emptying his stomach with a nasogastric tube. Bolsonaro was in very good condition and ready for work, according to lead surgeon Antonio Luiz Macedo, though he noted that such occurrences may happen again.

Bolsonaro's stabbing and subsequent surgeries, according to doctors, have left him with an abundance of scar tissue in his abdomen, which can obstruct the intestines. After ten days of hiccups, the president was admitted to the hospital in July with the same ailment. Doctors put him on a liquid diet and chose not to operate on him again at that time.

Bolsonaro has had at least four surgeries as a result of a stabbing at a campaign event in September 2018, which was carried out by a man who claimed to be acting on God's orders. Further, according to recent polls, Bolsonaro is well behind his anticipated top opponent in the October elections, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a socialist ex-president.

Bolsonaro is facing severe criticism for his management of Covid-19, as well as an economic slowdown, excessive inflation, and unemployment. Even while the coronavirus has killed roughly 620,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States, he has consistently downplayed the virus and ignored expert advice on how to limit it.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP