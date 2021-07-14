Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalised; Wants To 'find Cause Of Chronic Hiccup'

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalised after he expressed interest to "find cause of Chronic Hiccup." The president's office on July 14, Wednesday informed that the leader suffered from a "health scare" after he began to experience frequent hiccups. Bolsanaro shall remain under observation for 24-48hours by superior doctors.

"He is feeling good and doing well," said a statement from the Brasil President office

The right-wing leader has been admitted to the military hospital in Brasilia. He was taken to the emergency room after feeling severe abdominal pain during the wee hours of Wednesday. According to a local media outlet Globo, the president was taken under medical observation to undergo "unspecified medical testing." Later, the President's office informed that the President is "doing well."

Bolsanaro's health has been a concern for the PMO and the party sympathizers after he was stabbed during the 2018 presidential campaign.

Severe health threats

Jair M. Bolsanaro sustained heavy injuries in his intestine after he was stabbed in his stomach during the presidential campaign in 2018. In July 2020, the president was infected with COVID-19 twice in two weeks. Even though he displayed no symptoms whatsoever. However, he recovered from the virus soon after he self-quarantined at his Brasilia resident and continued to take the anti-malaria medication hydroxychloroquine. He also suffered a prolonged cough even after he recovered from the virus. Now, the president has been admitted after suffering from chronic hiccups.

Brazil demands Bolsonaro to quit over COVID-19 mishandling charges

On the other hand, thousands of demonstrators marched in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro on July 13, Tuesday, demanding President Jair Bolsonaro resign over corruption charges and what they say is the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, AP reported. Protestors in downtown Sao Paolo demonstrated on the roads by displaying banners and placards with "Corruption" and "Genocide" written on them. Small clashes broke out in Rio while police tried to handle the rallies. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. The protest has left Bolsonaro under pressure from dripping poll numbers and an aggressive Senate investigation over alleged corruption charges related to the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

