Brazil Probes Reports Of Workers Exchanging COVID-19 Vaccine For Gold From Illegal Miners

Prosecutors in Brazil are investigating reports of illegally mined gold being exchanged for the COVID-19 vaccine in some of the indigenous suburbs of the country, including the most populous state of Sao Paulo. Amid the surge of one of the worst coronavirus variant wave, reports have emerged that health workers lured miners to sell gold in the Yanomami indigenous reserve to procure the COVID-19 vaccine, depriving the vulnerable indigenous population of the jabs. As Brazil struggles with the mounting caseload of coronavirus with over half of the patients needing Intensive Care Unit treatment, federal prosecutors in the state of Roraima said that the illegal barter of vaccines intended for Indigenous people was first identified by The Hutukara Association, an organization that represents the Yanomami people from Brazil’s Amazon.

Sources told ABC, that the health workers in Homoxi district were behind the legal activity of selling the coronavirus vaccination. In some instances, they also provided gasoline and a generator for power to the illegal miners to get their hands on illegally mined gold in the region. "The Yanomami have long complained that materials and medicines intended for Indigenous health are being diverted to wildcat miners," a letter obtained by ABC written to prosecutors in local language by Hutukara’s Dário Kopenawa Ianomâmi, stated. The document that detailed the incident was dated April 5, and prompted the federal prosecutors to open a probe immediately.

[Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) workers move a COVID-19 patient to an ambulance as he is transferred to a municipal hospital dedicated to COVID-19 in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Credit: AP/Felipe Dana]

Healthcare on brink of ‘collapse’

Of the total 26 states in Brazil, at least 24 have more than 80 percent COVID-19 intensive care beds as “full” and 15 other states reached at least 90 percent capacity, according to Fiocruz, a Brazilian health institute. The Latin American country is recording the highest mortality rate since the pandemic hit last year, with daily deaths exceeding 2000, as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro refused to impose the national lockdown, saying that it would shatter the economy already suffering since last year. Governor of São Paulo João Doria accused the Brazilian leader of his lackadaisical COVID-19 response, saying his “denialism” contributed to the new wave surge and dismantled the vaccination campaign as the country reels under the dangerous health crisis. It is being speculated that the uncontrollable spread was sparked by a Brazilian variant known as P.1. that first emerged in the city of Manaus in the Brazilian Amazon last year, in November.