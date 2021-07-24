Brazil Resumes Normalcy Amid COVID Delta Variant Threat; Only 17% People Jabbed

With the number of COVID figures and deaths receding in Brazil, the country is resuming normalcy with the mayor of Rio de Janeiro saying that the city's famous New Year's party was back on. But one question looms over early signs of recovery- What will happen to delta variant of COVID-19 spreading through the mostly un-immunised nation which already has the world’s second-highest death toll with 547,000 fatalities?

Delta variant of COVID-19 globally triggers the prevalence of infections and deaths thereafter while the World Health Organisation has predicted that it will become dominant in upcoming months. Local media reports suggest that efforts have been concentrated to vaccinate as many Brazilians as possible.

"Infections are inevitable": Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga affirmed that vaccinating the majority of the population was the most reliable approach to prevent the variant from spreading but insisted Brazil must operate and resume its economic activities. Also, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has long opposed restrictions and reduced the risks of COVID-19, often saying that infections are inevitable. Bolsonaro's popularity has plummeted since January 2021 after his government stopped subsidies meant to help tide over the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports have suggested that the reputation drop continued as the death toll climbed and corruption allegations emerged around the Bolsonaro-led government, coupled with a major health crisis in the country of 212 million people.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are investigating the handling of the pandemic by the Bolsonaro-led administration, especially as authorities seemed to have delayed procurement of COVID vaccines.

Brazil's COVID-19 situation

On July 23, the Brazilian Ministry of Health had counted 140 cases of the delta variant, in its three most populous states with 12 deaths on record. Brazil conducts hardly any genomic sequencing of coronavirus tests, compared with the U.S and the U.K., said Maciel, the epidemiologist. In Rio state, the most recent study found gamma accounted for 78% of 380 samples and delta 16%, according to its health secretariat.

Brazil has had 547 thousand deaths due to COVID-19, 1,412 of them in the last 24 hours, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health. The country has fully vaccinated 17% of the population and 44% have received the first of two shots.

Delta has been detected in at least 18 Latin American countries, according to the Pan-American Health Organization.