Brazil: Swimmer Viciously Attacked By Alligator In Terrifying Video | Watch

The internet is a treasure trove of content that could make a person happy, or sad, or at times terrified. In one such scary video, a man in Brazil is seen escaping death live on camera. In the video, despite warning signs that a lake was filled with predators, a man decided to go for a swim. Inevitably, a large alligator chased and attacked the swimmer, biting him on his arm before he could swim away to safety.

As per a report in the Mirror, Willyan Caetano, who filmed the incident, saw him enter the water of Lago do Amor in Campo Grande in Brazil, which is a major tourist destination. The alligator could be seen emerging above the surface of the water when the man was around 25 metres from the shore. The alligator quickly approaches him and tries to grab him but the man swam back to shore as quickly as he could.

'First time anyone entered the lake in 5 years'

Caetano explained that the man tried to swim quickly to get away, but the alligator caught up to him and landed a vicious bite on the man's arm. According to Caetano, the swimmer came out of the water bleeding and terrified, claiming he had no idea there was an alligator. Garapeira Marinalva da Silva, a second witness, said it was the first time she had seen anyone enter the lake in five years. She told Campo Grande News that sometimes, youngsters go there but they warn them of alligators.

A 56-year-old street vendor named José Carlos Monteiro, who has been selling coconut water at the spot for 12 years claimed to have witnessed alligators in the lake catching capybaras and dogs. He said that this was the first time he saw a man being grabbed by an alligator. He also said that it was the man's fault as he shouldn't have gone in the water in the first place, Campo Grande News reported.

Video garners over 23 million views on Facebook

The video was shared by Viral Hog on various social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook. Viral Hog is known for sharing these kinds of videos on the Internet. Since being shared, it has received over 23 million views on Facebook and over four thousand views on Twitter.

(Image: @ViralHog/Twitter)