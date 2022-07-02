Brazil Takes Over UNSC's Rotating Presidency As July Agenda To Focus On Moscow-Kyiv War

On Friday, Brazil officially took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for July. Ronaldo Costa Filho, Brazil’s permanent representative to the UN and president of the Security Council for this month, told a press briefing that in July, Brasília would aim at elevating cooperation between the UNSC and other agencies, especially the Peacebuilding Commission. According to Filho, fostering greater ties with the peacebuilding commission may pave the way for a comprehensive contribution to discussions on the renewal of peacekeeping and political missions.

It is to note that UNSC’s agenda in July will be dominated by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and Syria with a meeting on food security and consultations on the chemical weapons file on Syria, said Filho. The Brazilian envoy also said that focus would be laid on the renewal of a raft of peacekeeping or special political missions and sanctions regimes.

The main events, set to take place this month, include the adoption of a presidential statement, the renewal of four peacekeeping or special political missions, the renewal of two sanctions regimes and one authorisation of humanitarian assistance. The council is also scheduled to hold meetings on Colombia, children and armed conflict, Libya and Sudan. Filho said that Brazil’s priorities are to include a gender perspective as a cross-cutting issue throughout Brazil’s presidency and inviting civil society briefers into meetings whenever possible.

Russia pushes for India’s UNSC membership

Meanwhile, as India has been at the forefront of the efforts to reform the UNSC and is calling for a place as the council’s permanent membership, Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that the agency needed an expansion, adding that such a prospect has been "underway for several decades now." India has been elected eight times to the UNSC.

New Delhi, along with Brazil, Germany and Japan, jointly called for several reforms in the council, including veto powers of the permanent members which are deemed as “undermining the legitimacy" of the UN's highest decision-making body.

"Due to the use of the veto, the Security Council has at times failed to fulfil its responsibility to maintain international peace and security. We have seen these failures are seriously undermining the legitimacy of this important body on multiple occasions," Tokyo's Permanent Representative, Ishikane Kimihiro had said.

Image: AP