Brazil To Get Russian Oil At Cheaper Price Amid Soaring Petrol Prices: Reports

Amidst soaring fuel prices in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro said his country is close to a deal with Russia to buy diesel at a low cost. The major development came ahead of elections which are scheduled for October this year. According to a report by Sputnik news agency, the 67-year-old Brazilian leader did not reveal further how he would finalise the deal without coming under the burnt of the Western sanctions. Notably, the European Union imposed a ban on Russian oil and refined petroleum products. On the other hand, US President Joe Biden also signed an executive order to ban the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal in order to penalise Moscow for its action against Ukraine.

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-fledged attack on its neighbouring country, Brazil, which has been an old ally of Moscow, visited Russia just a few days after the so-called "special military operations". After facing criticism for his visit to Moscow, Bolsonaro said his relationship with the Russian leader has allowed Brazil to maintain access to fertilizers that are crucial for the country's vast agribusiness sector, PressTV reported.

Countries importing Russian energy despite EU sanctions

It is worth recalling that the EU has been imposing sanctions since the onset of war. Earlier in April, it imposed sanctions on Russian coal, worth 4 billion euros ($4.39 billion) per year. "We have just adopted our 6th package of tough sanctions against Russia and will keep the pressure on. Europe will support Ukraine as long as it takes, with all the financial, technical and humanitarian aid possible. We will help them rebuild, reform and modernise," said President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen following the imposition of the sixth round of sanctions against Russia.

Despite the European Union's announcements of several rounds of punitive measures against the Kremlin, a report claimed Moscow has exported a major chunk of its oil export to European countries. According to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, Russia has exported €63 billion worth of fossil fuels after initiating a ravaging war on Ukraine. Surprisingly, Russia has generated a revenue of 71% from the European countries since it announced to minimise its dependence on Russian energy. Among the EU, Germany remains the top buyer of Russian gas, as per the report.

Image: Pixabay/AP