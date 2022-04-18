Brazilian Man Dubbed 'Human Satan' Cuts Off Ears To Celebrate End Of COVID Mask Mandate

In a bizarre incident, a Brazilian man, Michel Faro do Prado, who is famous for his extreme body transformations, has once again surprised social media users by posting a photograph of his chopped ears lying on paper. According to multiple media reports, Prado aka "Human Satan" has lopped his ears to mark the end of the COVID-19 mask mandate in Brazil. Notably, this was not the first time when the Prado has customised his body to mark any special occasion. Earlier, he had undergone extensive body modifications, including dozens of tattoos and piercings. In order to look like Satan, Prado had customised his teeth.

Have a look at the pictures posted by "Human Satan" here:

Apart from his teeth modifications, the "Human Satan" resized his nose and engraved tattoos on his entire body. However, this time, he lopped off his ears after Brazil removed its mask mandate. It had been imposed by the Brazilian government at the start of the COVID pandemic. According to New York Post, the man is known as “Diabão” in Brazil, which means “big devil.” The devil man had posted photos on his Instagram account, revealing his new look, with stitches seen where his ears had been. One of the photos shared on Instagram, shows his chopped-off ears lying on a piece of paper, besides a photo of a face mask.

Social media users shared witty comments about his new look

Meanwhile, social media users, who are surprised to see the new look of the man showered the comment section with witty comments. One of the comments reads, "Just imagine this guy using the “wanting to look like the devil” excuse to remove his ears to avoid hearing his nagging wife." "Jokes on him. There are plenty of masks that have straps around your head. Can’t cut that off!" said another user. "I also wonder if he thought of sunglasses or reading glasses in the future," read the comment of the third user. However, a person, who seems to be quite familiar with the functions of the ear explained: "He will still hear everything, but much quieter. The outer part of your ear, known as the pinna, funnels sound into your ear canal, like a megaphone in reverse. If someone cut it off, everything would sound quieter."

Image: @diabaopraddo/Instagram