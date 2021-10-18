Brazilian Nurse Found Dead In New Mexico After Trying To Migrate To US

Lenilda dos Santos, a Brazilian nurse technician was found dead in New Mexico, US. According to Deming Headlight, she was illegally trying to migrate into the United States. She reportedly used to live in Vale do Paraíso, Rondônia, Brazil. US border patrol agents discovered Lenilda's body in the desert in Deming, New Mexico, more than 4,000 miles north after five weeks of leaving Brazil. She was curled up by a mesquite bush, dressed in light brown tactical boots and army fatigues and was carrying just a blue Brazilian passport in a waist bag.

Lucineide Oliveira, a friend and coworker at an understaffed hospital, described Lenilda dos Santos as a "fighter" during the pandemic. According to Lucineide, Lenilda often said that if she has to die, she will die, but she must fight in COVID. She also announced that she was leaving one morning in early August as the two women sat at the entrance to their COVID ward, as reported by The Guardian. Lenilda, 49-year-old, left town two days later and never came back.

Lenilda was positioned as if she was lying down on her right side

According to the incident report, she was positioned as if she was lying down on her right side, knees slightly bent, and her hands concealing her face. Capt Michael Brown, one of the law enforcement personnel on the site said that this specific instance definitely affected him more than any other case that he had with the migrants out in the desert. He further said that he couldn't help but feel sorry for her.

The officer was taken aback by the circumstances surrounding Lenilda's death. In a region where the majority of crossers are from Mexico or Central America, her nationality was likewise rare. According to the British news website, Brown, who has served on the US-Mexico border for 26 years, stated that this was the first Brazilian individual he had encountered, alive or dead. According to him, it indicates that the situation in her home country is becoming just as awful as it is everywhere else.

Latin America has the biggest impact on total economic output

As middle-and lower-middle-class families flee the financial misery, unemployment and inflation caused by the health crisis, a new, deadly migration from South America is underway. Michael Clemens, a migration expert at the Center for Global Development, said that Latin America, with a 7 per cent drop in total economic output in 2020, was the world area that took the biggest impact on total economic output, according to the British news website.

(Image: @NoticiandoM/Twitter)