Brazilian President Bolsonaro Avers West's Sanctions On Russia 'did Not Work'

Amid the ongoing brutal war between Russia and Ukraine in Eastern Europe, the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro said that the West's penalties against the Russian Federation "did not work" and instead had faltered. According to a report by The Guardian, Bolsonaro on Thursday told his supporters, "The economic barriers that the United States (US) and Europe imposed against Russia did not work”. He further added that his position toward Russian President Vladimir Putin and the conflict "was one of balance."

President Bolsonaro claimed that their position had made it possible for him to buy fertilisers from Russia, an essential component of Brazil's huge agricultural economy. He also noted that Russia was concerned about the "sovereignty" of the Amazon, just like Brazil was, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Putin stated that it was clear that the West's sanctions have been creating an impact, however, "not at all what the initiators of the economic blitzkrieg against Russia were counting on.”

Brazil will not impose sanctions against Russia

In addition to this, on 16 February 2022, only days before Russia began its military offensive on Ukraine, Bolsonaro travelled to Moscow, where Russian President Putin praised the two countries' bilateral relations. Following the trip, on February 27, Jair Bolsonaro criticised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and declared that Brazil will "adopt a neutral stance on Ukraine," as per media reports.

Further, the President stated that despite the unfolding events in Ukraine, Brazil will not impose sanctions against Russia. While on vacation, Bolsonaro spoke to the media and referred to Zelensky's profession as an actor and comedian, saying that Ukrainians had "trusted a comedian with the fate of a nation."

Bolsonaro also declined to take action against Russia, stating that such a move may seriously hurt Brazil's agriculture and that he did not want to bring additional issues to Brazil. In addition, Bolsonaro said that it was "an exaggeration to speak of massacre" when asked about a potential slaughter in Ukraine.

Brazil to take up the Russia-Ukraine war in July's UNSC

Meanwhile, on July 1, Brazil formally took over the rotating presidency of July’s United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In July, Brazil plans to improve collaboration between the UNSC and other organisations, notably the Peacebuilding Commission, said Ronaldo Costa Filho, Brazil's permanent representative to the UN and this month's Security Council president. As per Filho, developing closer links with the commission for peacebuilding may open the door for a thorough contribution to debates on the revival of political and peacekeeping operations.

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and Syria will take up much of the UNSC's agenda in July, along with a meeting on food security and talks on Syria's chemical weapons case, according to Filho. The Brazilian ambassador also stated that renewed peacekeeping, special political, and sanctions regimes will get priority attention.

(Image: AP)