Brazilian President Bolsonaro Claims He'll Either Be Killed, Arrested Or Win The Elections

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said that he sees three alternatives for his future- prison, death or victory in the upcoming polls. The Latin American country is set to hold its Presidential elections in October 2022 and would see the right winder trailing former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Throughout his tenure, Bolsonaro has been a controversial figure and had previously created headlines with his stance on corruption, environmental degradation and coronavirus pandemic.

"I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory," he said addressing a meeting of evangelist leaders.

Speaking further, the 66-year-old incumbent reckoned that there was no chance of prison because “no man on Earth will threaten me.” It is worth noting that Bolsonaro has been accused of corruption and malfeasance. Last month, he was accused of engaging in a plot to skim salaries of his aides. In June, three Brazilian senators formally accused him of malfeasance before Supreme Court over allegations he failed to have a top ally investigated for suspicious of massive corruption in the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

Bolsonaro was stabbed during a presidential campaign three years ago, but he was saved after emergency surgery. Last month, he underwent surgery for "persistent hiccups" and intestinal obstruction. Speaking to reporters, Politician and Bolsonaro’s third offspring Eduardo said that doctors had removed 'about one litre of liquid' that was the cause of pain that resulted from the intestinal obstruction. Later, doctors said that the president was 'evolving satisfactorily' but would remain under observation as an outpatient. They also said that he had been put on a diet of lighter food. “He has now been advised to 'chew food well, eat lighter meals, exercise, and walk' by the head of the medical team at the hospital," said Antonio Macedo, the head of the medical team at the hospital.

Election disinformation

Earlier this week, YouTube suspended the payments for at least 14 channels’ content producers in Brazil over allegations of spreading fake, unauthentic news and disinformation about the next year’s upcoming elections. Latin American nation’s top federal electoral court, the TSE announced the decision on Thursday to ban the far-right channels that propelled pro-government content in favour of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, allegedly influencing the popular opinion among the public.

Image: AP