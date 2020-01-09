Brazilian Woman’s Face Rebuilt With The Help Of Her Smartphone; Find Out How

Woman's face was rebuilt with the help of her smartphone in Brazil. Denise Vicetin, who lost half of her face to cancer said that she faced public humiliation due to her irregular shaped face. Her face was rebuilt by researchers using pictures clicked on her smartphone.

Lost half her face to cancer

Vicetin said that people would recoil from her after she lost an eye and part of her jaw to cancer that was diagnosed 30 years ago. She further said that due to it, she had a slurred speech, difficulty in eating and even her marriage broke. She was then put through the pioneering scientists at Paulista University in Sao Paulo who used the camera on her phone to recreate her face.

The process involved the lead researcher Rodrigo Salazar, taking pictures from multiple angles to construct a three dimensional model of the intact part of Vicetin’s face. Following which the images were used by a graphic designer to create a digital mirror image which was 3D printed and used as a prototype to craft the silicone prosthetic.

The entire process, including meticulous skin and eye-colour-matching, took 12 hours. The new process also cut the cost of specialist prosthetic equipment which can be up to USD 500,000.

More than 50 patients have been treated by the Salazar team led for over five years. Talking about the recreation, Vicetin told international media that she faced a lot of humiliation in public adding that she felt people staring at her.

She also added that she was extremely happy with her new face that she did not have to take off before going into sleep. Salazar and Dib also plan to open Plus Identity, a non-profit organisation, as well as a treatment centre for facial prostheses funded by Paulista University in the next year.