Brazil's Bolsonaro Hits Back At Hulk Star's Sharp Remarks About Him; ‘Dear Mark Ruffalo..'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has reacted strongly to Mark Ruffalo's recent criticism of him, as the Hulk star claimed that the leader doesn't 'respect democracy'. In a message to Joe Biden, who was scheduled to meet Bolsonaro for a summit in Los Angeles, Mark said that the US President should 'stand on the side of democracy' as he meets his Brazilian counterpart.

For the unversed, Bolsonarao has faced scrutiny in the past due to his statement on Brazil's voting system and claiming that it is liable fraud without providing any evidence on the same. According to reports, he also attempted to discredit the elections in October.

Hitting back at the Hulk star, Bolsonaro told him to 'calm down' and said that he was doing everything he could to 'protect' and to 'respect' Brazil's rule of law.

In his Tweet, Mark Ruffalo dropped a picture of a truck having the words 'DO NOT TRUST BOLSONARO' written all over it. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Dear @POTUS: the man you are meeting with today does not respect democracy and consistently threatens a coup. As the 1/6 hearings begin, remember to stand on the side of democracy."

Responding to him in a similar way, Bolsonaro mentioned, “Dear Mark Ruffles, calm down! I’m sure you have never read the Brazilian Constitution, but I can assure you it’s nothing like the complicated Hulk scripts you have to memorize: "AHGFRR". Read it and you’ll find out I’m not only respecting it, but protecting Brazil’s rule of law."

In a series of Tweets further, Bolsonaro iterated that his government has always sided with democracy and the constitution. He added, "It's the Brazilian left (your masters) who wants to control the press, curb freedom of speech, censor the internet and financially support dictatorships like Cuba and Venezula, not me."

Bolsonaro also tutored Mark on how the electoral process works with a Marvel reference. He lastly shared old footage from the 1988 TV movie The Incredible Hulk Returns , which starred Lou Ferrigno in the lead role. The leader wrote, "By the way, the original Hulk was much cooler. He didn’t need a computer to look strong and actually understood something about nature."

Mark Ruffalo, has, however, not yet responded to Brazil's President's tweets but the news has surely gained traction from netizens worldwide.

