Brent Crude Falls To Its Lowest Level Since January, Which Is Good News For India

Brent crude has dropped to $81.23 a barrel, which is its lowest since January of this year, as per a report from Wall Street Journal.

The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which is the primary benchmark of crude oil other than Brent Crude, has meanwhile fallen to $74.35 a barrel. Both benchmarks have been declining for the last three weeks, which is good news for India.

It is good news for India as cheaper crude oil means India will have to spend less on energy imports, as India, like Japan, depends on other nations for energy supply. When the price of crude oil is high, it is bad news for nations like India and Japan and good news for nations that export crude oil. When the price of crude oil falls, the opposite is true. The organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries + countries are slated to meet on December 4.

What will OPEC+ decide?

Considering the decline that both the benchmarks are witnessing, OPEC+ will most likely decide to cut oil output even more, in an attempt to raise the price of crude oil. During the October meeting, OPEC+ decided to cut oil output by 2 million barrels per day, in the year 2023. The decline was not limited to crude oil benchmarks, US stocks opened at a lower level too, due to concerns about China, the 2nd biggest economy in the world. In recent weeks, the US stock market has recovered as the Federal Reserve has given signals that it will go easy on the rate hikes. The fear is that the protests will make the CCP double down and impose harsher lockdown rules, which will lead to a decline in demand for commodities and negatively impact global supply chains as well. Due to all the volatility, many investors are moving towards safer assets like bonds. The US' November jobs data is slated for release on Friday and it will play a significant role in Fed's interest rate decision.