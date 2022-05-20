BRICS FMs Meet: Russia Provides Assessment Of Military Ops In Ukraine; Key Highlights Here

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday outlined a "detailed assessment" of Moscow's ongoing "special military operations" in Ukraine to his counterparts at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Summit, which was hosted by China. The virtual meeting was chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and saw participation from India, Brazil, and South Africa as well.

"In his remarks, Sergey Lavrov presented in detail a fundamental assessment of the development in a situation in Ukraine and the special military operation," the Russian embassy in India said in a statement.

This is the first BRICS meet since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. The members of the multilateral forum have refrained from publicly supporting West-led sanctions on Russia since it unilaterally identified two separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as Donbass on February 21 followed by its all-out war on February 24. The virtual summit comes a month ahead of the BRICS leaders' convention, which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

Key discussions at the BRICS Summit on May 19

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit saw the substantive exchange of views on topical issues in other international agendas, the press briefing said.

The ministers shared common interests and problems of strengthening collective principles in "global affairs, regional conflicts, combatting new challenges as well as the interaction of the five states on multilateralism platform," the statement mentioned.

They also paid "close attention" to the current state and prospects of "five-sided" cooperation," the embassy stressed.

The BRICS foreign ministers also engaged in separate sessions within the BRICS Plus Dialogue format that saw the participation of foreign ministers of Argentina-Santiago Cafiero, Egypt- Sameh Soukry, Indonesia- Retno Marsudi, Kazakhstan- Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Nigeria- Geoffrey Jideofor Kwusike Onyeama, Saudi Arabia- Abdel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Senegal- Aissata Tall Sall, Thailand- Don Pramudwinai, and UAE- Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Sultan Al-Nahyan. The leaders discussed the "state and prospects of the developments of the global governance system with an emphasis on cooperation within the UN, the World Trade Organisation, and the G20," the press statement said.

It is mandatory to mention that the BRICS nations comprise the largest developing economies that account for 41% of the global population and 24% of world GDP.

BRICS nations must show 'zero tolerance for terrorism': EAM Jaishankar

Speaking at the virtual BRICS meet, India's External Affairs Minister Dr. Subramaniam Jaishankar stressed the necessity of the bloc to show "zero tolerance for terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism." According to PTI, his remarks were apparently about Pakistan. He also highlighted the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine on the global market. "The knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict have led to sharp increase in costs of energy, food, and commodities and it must be mitigated for the sake of developing countries," EAM Jaishankar told his Chinese and Russian counterparts. He also upheld India's respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity, and international law, which assumed significance against the backdrop of a border row with China.

(Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter)