BRICS Summit 2021 To Take Place On Sept 9 On 'continuity, Consolidation & Consensus'

India is all set to host the 13th BRICS summit virtually on Thursday, September 9, 2021. This is the third time since 2012 that India will be hosting the BRICS summit. This year's BRICS summit will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the theme of the upcoming summit is "BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation, and consensus".

This is the second time PM Modi will be chairing the BRICS summit. Earlier in 2020, the 12th BRICS summit that was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic was held under the chairmanship of Russia.

PM Modi to Chair the 13th BRICS summit on September 9, 2021

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the theme of the 13th BRICS summit is majorly divided into four parts and they are "Reform of the Multilateral System, Counter-Terrorism, Using Digital and Technological Tools for achieving SDGs and Enhancing People to People exchanges". The statement further says that leaders will also exchange views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues.

Earlier, in 2016, PM Modi had chaired the BRICS summit held in Goa. Notably, this is the second time PM Modi will be sharing a platform with China's President Xi Jinping, after the Galwan valley clash and COVID-19 outbreak. However, earlier, the two leaders had virtually interacted during the 2020 BRICS summit. Pertinent to mention here that the formation of the BRICS summit was done in the year 2006, where the countries had met for the first time in St Petersburg, Russa, at the G8 Outreach Summit.

Participants of the 13th BRICS summit

As per the official notice, "The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil, H.E. Mr. Jair Bolsanaro; the President of Russia, H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin; the President of China, H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping; and the President of South Africa, H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa. India’s National Security Adviser, Shri Ajit Doval, the President of the New Development Bank, Mr. Marcos Troyjo, the pro tempore chair of the BRICS Business Council, Shri Onkar Kanwar, and the pro tempore chair of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, Dr. Sangita Reddy, will present reports on the outcomes pursued this year under their respective tracks to the Leaders during the Summit". The host country has also welcomed Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Uruguay as new members of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB).

(With ANI Inputs)

(IMAGE: PTI/ANI)