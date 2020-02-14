Three Generations Of Brides Wore The Same Wedding Dress From 1955

A bride named Natalie Nicolson surprised everyone and made her family emotional when she decided to wear her grandmother's wedding gown to her 2018 nuptials. According to reports, Natalie wore her grandmother's 1955 Bonwit Teller dress that her mother also wore when she got married in 1984. As per reports, Natalie who got married in 2018 was shopping for her wedding dress with her mother when the latter pointed out that her grandmother's dress is still in the closet.

1955 wedding dress

Initially, Natalie snubbed the idea as she wanted to wear something more modern and something distinctly her. After looking for the wedding dress in almost every shop she could, Natalie decided to go to her parents' house and try her grandmother's 1955 dress which she once wore when she was a 12-year-old girl. As per reports, the dress was a perfect fit for Natalie and she liked it. Natalie decided to wear the dress for her wedding with Nathan Suits, whom she met 10 years ago in 2008.

As per Natalie, her mother was the most emotional when she decided to wear the historic gown for her wedding, while her grandmother was happy that it held up for all these years. Along with the Bonwit Teller dress, Natalie wore pearls from the other side of the family that her aunt brought from New Zealand. Natalie changed the dress for dancing later in the evening to prevent the outfit from getting harmed.

According to reports, Natalie met her husband Nathan Suits on a cruise in Mexico where he was celebrating his grandparents' wedding anniversary. Natalie was on the ship with her mother. Nathan at the time was living in Alabama while Natalie was living in California. A couple of years after they met, Nathan proposed her on a Valentine's Day and moved out to live in California. The duo got engaged six years after Nathan proposed to her and got married in 2018.

