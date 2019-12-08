Bridesmaid Pulls Hilarious ‘crazy Girlfriend’ Prank At Her Friend's Wedding Reception

A bridesmaid decided to pull a hilarious ‘crazy girlfriend’ prank during the wedding of her friend. She showed at the wedding screaming ‘it should have been me’ shocking all the guests and the couple.

Crazy girlfriend prank

Wedding day is supposed to be the most exciting and certainly when the maid of honor decided to pull a prank it will leave you in a state of shock. Stacey Owen, the 29-year-old bride from Aberdare was performing her first dance at her wedding reception after getting hitched to Keri when she was surprised with a prank.

A woman dressed in a white wedding gown walks straight to the dance floor and starts shouting at Stacey’s husband, later hitting him with a bunch of flowers. There was a sudden silence and all the people were left shocked, except one bridesmaid who was the mastermind behind the prank. She started singing like a crazy lover and screaming, “it should have been me”. Sooner Stacey was able to figure out what was going on. Stacey’s bridesmaid, Jackie had hired a local comedian January Rees to act like a crazy girlfriend and disrupt the wedding. Jackie told international media that her friend wanted to be surprised and therefore she decided to do something silly.

She started searching online for a crazy idea and found several videos of drag queens going down the aisle. On the other hand, Stacey said that initially, she couldn't figure out what’s going on as the lights were dim and she couldn’t see the face of the woman, considering it to be Keri’s ex. But when the lights were turned on, she recognized Rees, she further said that her partner was shocked and terrified after the incident. He stayed behind Stacey throughout so that the woman doesn't terrorize him again. The prank went well, and everyone including Stacey enjoyed it. Even though it was obvious for such a prank to go wrong very early, yet it was hilarious making the wedding day both funny and pleasant.

