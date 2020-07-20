Britain May Suspend Extradition Treaty, Former PM Says Would Be 'another Nail In Coffin'

The United Kingdom is expected to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, where China earlier this month imposed the controversial national security law. According to reports, British foreign secretary Dominic Raab is expected to suspend the treaty that allows extradition of Hong Kong residents to the Chinese semi-autonomous region if they are suspected of a crime and vice-versa. Raab, who is due to make a statement in the British parliament on the extradition treaty might quash the deal between the UK and Hong Kong. Former Prime Minister David Cameron has said that any move to null the extradition treaty would be another nail in the coffin on relations between the United Kingdom and the world's second-largest economy, referring to China.

Canada and Australia, with whom Hong Kong had a similar extradition treaty suspended theirs after the imposition of the new security law. The extradition treaty between the United Kingdom and Hong Kong has been in place for 30 years. This comes in the backdrop of Britain offering residency rights to three million Hongkongers, which has already angered Beijing. Since the imposition of the security law, the United Kingdom has offered asylum to at least two Hongkongers, including Nathan Law, a former lawmaker, and pro-democracy activist.

New Security Law

Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 1 signed the law into effect which was passed by the National People's Congress in May, sparking protests across the city. The new national security law gives sweeping powers to Beijing in Hong Kong's internal affairs that critics argue will further suffocate the freedoms enjoyed by the residents of the former British colony. New local police and prosecution units have been set-up to make sure the law is implemented. City's chief executive Carrie Lam now enjoys the power to appoint judges to hear cases related to the new security law, a never heard provision in a democracy.

(Image Credit: AP)

