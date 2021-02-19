Britain Sanctions Myanmar Generals Over 'unlawful' Military Coup

UK and Canada on Thursday imposed sanctions against the military generals of Myanmar following the unlawful coup, and human rights violations in the Southeast Asian country. Announcing the measure against Myanmar’s Junta that led to the illegal seizure of political power, toppling the nation's democratically elected government, UK’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said that Britain was sanctioning three individuals for serious human rights violations in Myanmar.

“The UK will enforce immediate asset freezes and travel bans against 3 members of the Myanmar military regime,” Raab said, adding that “measures are being taken in tandem with Canada,” who also announced sanctions against Myanmar. The newly imposed sanctions by the UK are in addition to the sanctions against 16 individuals from the Myanmar military already blacklisted under the UK laws. In an official release, UK’s foreign ministry asserted that the new sanctions represent that the UK “always stands” alongside allies. It added, that the sanctions send a “clear message” to the Myanmar military that there will be consequences for its human rights violations.

“Myanmar’s military and police have committed serious human rights violations, including violating the right to life, the right to freedom of assembly, the right not to be subject to arbitrary arrest or detention, and the right to freedom of expression,” the British foreign ministry said.

The UK imposed sanctions on Minister of Defence, General Mya Tun Oo, Minister for Home Affairs, Lt General Soe Htut, and Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Lt General Than Hlaing, for his responsibility for serious human rights violations done by Myanmar’s military force. In addition to sanctions, UK’s Foreign Office and Department for International Trade has also launched a due diligence process to mitigate the risk of military businesses operating in the UK.

Japan, US, India & Australia ask to restore ‘Democracy’

After Canada announced sanctions on Myanmar for the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Quad framework nations India. US, Japan, and Australia launched fresh calls for Myanmar to restore democracy in the nation. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he had agreed with his US, Indian, and Australian foreign ministers that democracy must prevail, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a virtual meeting with counterparts from India, Japan, and Australia to discuss the situation in Myanmar and Indo-Pacific territorial and navigation. This comes after the Biden administration imposed sanctions on 10 current and retired top-ranking leaders in Myanmar's military, and Canada followed in the footsteps of the US as it froze Canadian-based Myanmar assets against sanctioned military leaders. India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, meanwhile, has been holding consultations with US counterparts and has not opted for sanctions in fears of Myanmar’s political and trade inclination towards China.

"We work alongside our international partners who call for the restoration of the democratically-elected government, and we echo their calls for the Myanmar military to release those who have been unjustly detained in the military takeover," Canada’s Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

