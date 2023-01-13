British Envoy Ellis Channels His Inner Mumbaikar, Relishes 'chilli' Ice Cream & Sandwich

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, recently unveiled snippets on social media of his latest food escapade - trying a bunch of snacks from a local food joint in the city of Mumbai. Taking to his Twitter handle, Ellis shared two images that display him dressed in a classic white shirt and pants, indulging in sandwiches and chilli ice cream at an eatery named Bachelorr’s.

"Eating like a #Mumbaikar today - trying the Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream. #BombaySandwich,” he captioned the pictures. Uploaded on Thursday, the post has garnered over 4,000 likes and a bunch of comments. Several users flocked to the comment section to share their food recommendations for the British diplomat to try.

“Also try Mumbai Vadapav....with fry green chilli nd salt,” one user wrote. Another said, “@AlexWEllis way to go ! The real india now.” A third user added, “Must try famous #Vadapav.” The official Twitter account of the British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai also reacted to the post. “Khoop chaan,” it wrote in Marathi.

Eating like a #Mumbaikar today – trying the मुंबई सैंडविच and chilli 🌶️ ice cream. #BombaySandwich



या जेवायला! pic.twitter.com/24Xu9lkKQH — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) January 12, 2023

Enjoying a Mumbai special with @AlexWEllis and some fab Mumbai team members 🥪 🇮🇳 https://t.co/f2MPxZVw6D pic.twitter.com/UNPCWdBe9L — Beth Yates (@beth_yates13) January 12, 2023

Alex Ellis' love for traditional Indian delicacies

Apparently, Ellis had visited the eatery along with Beth Yates, the first secretary of the British Deputy High Commission Mumbai. Taking to her own account, Yates shared images of the sandwich and the location. “Enjoying a Mumbai special with @AlexWEllis and some fab Mumbai team members,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Ellis is no stranger to devouring popular Indian snacks and dishes. Previously, he shared that he had tried vada pav, a hearty snack that consists of potatoes and bread buns. In August 2021, Ellis had shared images of himself eating dosa and sambhar during a trip to Bangalore. "Delicious #MysuruMasalaDosa!! A great way to begin my first visit to #Bengaluru,” he had captioned the pictures.