British Government Imposes 14-day Quarantine For Returnees From France, Netherlands

The United Kingdom is all set to impose 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France, Netherland, Monaco, and three other countries. This information was given by the Transport Minister of Britain Grant Shapps on his twitter account. The reason behind imposing quarantine measures is to keep the infection rates down. Shapps wrote on twitter “Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN. If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days”.

According to international media reports France warned the United Kingdom’s decision would lead to corresponding measures across the English Channel. Taking Twitter Clement Beaune, France's secretary of state for European affairs said “A British decision which we regret and which will lead to a measure of reciprocity, hoping for a return to normal as soon as possible”. Britain had initially invoked a blanket quarantine on all travelers arriving in the country, but later altered the rules and carved out “travel corridors” instead. These travel corridors exempt travelers arriving from certain countries from having to self-isolate.

Commenting on the issue United Kingdom’s ambassador to France, Lord Llewellyn said acknowledged that the new quarantine rule would be "unwelcome news" for Britons in the country but stressed that people could continue with their holidays as long as they follow safety precautions and self-isolate on their return. He took to twitter to express hid comment on the latest decision by the British government. Last week the United Kingdom urged France to take tougher measures to stop migrants using the channel to reach the UK.

A message from our Ambassador @EdLlewellynFCO following the announcement of new quarantine measures for people travelling from, or through, France to the UK.



To take effect from 0400 hrs Saturday 15 August.@BritishinFrance pic.twitter.com/MnCR3nOhMF — UK in France (@UKinFrance) August 13, 2020

Deepening economic crisis

On the other hand, loss-making United Kingdom Airlines reportedly described this step as another devastating blow for the travel industry, which is already witnessing the worst economic crisis in history. Experts say this step by the British government will more deepen the crisis for the travel industry. According to an estimate, half-million British tourists thought to be in France and the deadline is expected to persuade rush to airports and ports because of thousands of tourists returning back and desperate to avoid 14-day quarantine.

