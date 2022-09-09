British High Commissioner To India Pays Respects To UK Queen Elizabeth In Hindi; WATCH

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, on Friday, expressed his condolences on the demise of UK Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral. Ellis spoke both Hindi and English and remembered the long life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Recalling Queen's reign that lasted over 70 years, he stated that Queen Elizabeth had first met UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and on Tuesday, welcomed the 15th Prime Minister of the country, Liz Truss, under her rule. Alex Ellis further stated that the Queen had a long life and an exemplary life of strength, duty, hardware, and dignity. "She also possessed considerable personal charm, and I was fortunate enough to see that I would meet her," he said.

Paying his respect, the British High Commissioner to India said, "Queen Elizabeth first met with Winston Churchill and the last she met on Tuesday and shook hands with the 14th Prime Minister and welcomed the 15th Prime Minister. She reigned for over 70 years. Queen Elizabeth had a long life, an exemplary life of strength duty of hardware, and dignity. She also had a considerable personal charm and I had the privilege enough to see that myself while meeting her. Those characteristics inspired great respect and deep affection. So it is a sad day, but it is also a day to give thanks for a long life well lived to the service of others."

Earlier, in the day, the British High Commission in New Delhi also opened a book of condolence for the Queen, which will remain available till September 12 for those who wish to pay their tribute to Elizabeth II. "Those in New Delhi wishing to pay respects can do so by visiting the British High Commissioner's Residence at 2 Rajaji Marg," tweeted the UK High Commission in India.

"We mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. A book of condolence has been opened at the High Commissioner's Residence, 2 Rajaji Marg, New Delhi, for people wishing to pay their respects," the tweet read. Notably, the High Commission's flags are being flown at half-mast until the state funeral.

The UK's longest-serving monarch died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle. The 96-year-old had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. Elizabeth II ruled Britain for seven decades, making her the only woman whose reign lasted for 70 years after France’s Louis XIV, who ruled for more than 72 years between 1643 and 1715, ruled for longer.

