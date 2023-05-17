In just under seven days, a British man accomplished a remarkable feat by visiting all seven Wonders of the World, thereby setting a new Guinness World Record.

With the assistance of travel technology company Travelport, Jamie McDonald, known as 'Adventureman' online, embraced the challenge of visiting the modern 7 Wonders of the World in an astonishingly short period of time.

McDonald, also known as 'Adventureman,' accomplished the extraordinary task of visiting the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal, Petra, the Colosseum, Christ the Redeemer, Machu Picchu, and Chichén Itzá—the modern Wonders of the World—in an astonishingly precise time frame of six days, 16 hours, and 14 minutes.

"When we began upgrading our agency partners to Travelport+ in 2021, it was with the intent of making the complicated travel industry easier and faster to navigate," said Greg Webb, Chief Executive Officer at Travelport.

"This epic adventure was the ultimate test for our platform – could we take the world's most complex trip and make it simple? Could we ensure it was easy to service? Would the platform be agile enough to accommodate whatever unforeseen bumps the trip encountered? Six days, sixteen hours and fourteen minutes later, we had our answer: yes, yes and yes. This trip also proves that, after a few challenging years for the industry, travel is most definitely back and better than ever."

For the trip to be endorsed by Guinness World Records, McDonald had to abide by several rules:

Use only scheduled public transportation, with licensed taxi rides unable to exceed 50 kilometers

Keep a logbook with clearly indexed evidence (receipts, tickets, etc.) supporting each step

Obtain receipts and/or tickets everywhere available

Use accurate professional equipment (i.e. GPS tracking equipment)

Take videos and photos showing the applicant, the location and the date at each site visited

Get a written or recorded statement from an official member of staff, local dignitary and/or police officer at each site

Understand that the 'clock' starts the moment the challenger leaves the first wonder site, and it does not stop for any reason until the challenger sets foot in the final site

"In my previous adventures, I've run solo across America (the equivalent of 210 marathons) and have cycled 22,000 kilometers from Thailand to the United Kingdom, and yet, this was certainly my most complex, complicated trip yet," said McDonald. "With travel, there are just so many variables – weather, restrictions, delays, customs, traffic, cancellations, you name it. When you're attempting to set a world record, speed and agility are absolutely key. There was no other partner besides Travelport that could've made this all possible."

Adventureman's historic journey

Adventureman embarked on his journey, commencing at the Great Wall of China, an extraordinary human-made structure renowned for its remarkable length. As he departed the first wonder via toboggan, the official world-record clock began ticking. His next destination was the Taj Mahal in India, an iconic symbol of eternal love and a prominent tourist attraction. From there, he continued his adventure to Jordan, where he reached the ancient city of Petra, known for its exquisite rose-red sandstone rock facades, tombs, and temples made famous by their appearance in Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.

After bidding farewell to Jordan, Adventureman took a flight to Rome, where he marveled at the legendary Colosseum, immersing himself in visions of ancient gladiator battles. During his brief stay in Rome, he made a quick pit stop for pizza, which marked the only non-airplane food he consumed throughout his entire journey. The next wonder on his itinerary was Christ the Redeemer, a monumental art deco statue located in Brazil. He admired not only the statue itself but also the breathtaking view from its platform.

Adventureman's sixth stop was Machu Picchu, an awe-inspiring Incan citadel situated at an elevation of nearly 8,000 feet above sea level. This particular wonder resonated deeply with Adventureman, becoming his personal favorite. He even purchased a stuffed llama toy from there to bring back as a gift for his daughter, while also vowing to return to the site one day.

Finally, after an impressive span of only 6 days, 16 hours, and 14 minutes, Adventureman triumphantly reached Chichén Itzá, an archaeological site that held great ceremonial significance in Mayan culture.