Brothers Achieve Teenage Dream To Have Their Mother Retire By Setting Up Own Business

16-year-old Jhai Dhillon and his brother Simmy came up with a plan for the company they had been dreaming of since years. Their main aim was to retire their mother, as per the reports. They own meal preparation business, Rice n Spice Meals that finally gave their mother a chance to retire from her job at Tesco.

Their 49-year-old mother, Kal Dhillon, will now have the freedom to do whatever she wishes with her days. Over the years Jhai and Simmy, now 24 and 23 respectively, have built a client base which includes celebrities such as Leicester City midfielder Demarai Gray, striker for Wycombe Wanderers Adebayo Akinfenwa, and Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague.

Mother gives up her career to raise sons

Speaking to the media, the 24-year-old ex-professional footballer Jhai Dhillon explained that when he and his brother were 16 and 18 years old, respectively, they realised that their mother had given up her career as her 'job' raising both of them. He added that they realised that their mother would always ensure that they would never go without and always looked after.

He continued that it was difficult for their mother to essentially start a career again and she had to take part-time jobs in the supermarkets. But when they started their own business they realised that they could essentially build something that would provide their mother with a role that she'd enjoy doing. He added that she would essentially become a manager rather than being a general staff member at Tesco.

As the business grew, they gradually reduced the number of working days of her mother at Tesco. Dhillon said that it continued until December 2019, and then she handed over her resignation to Tesco and has essentially been retired since then. He added that his mother sometimes helps them in business and spends the rest of the week reading, going to the gym and doing yoga now.

(With Agency inputs)