Bruce Lee's Daughter Sues Fast-food Chain For Using Her Late Father's Image

Rest of the World News

Bruce Lee's daughter, Sharon Lee is currently suing a Chinese fast-food chain for having used an image of her late father for 15 years without permission.

Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee's daughter sued a Chinese fast-food chain for having used an image of her late father for 15 years without permission and without acquiring the intellectual property rights. The fast-food chain that is based in Guangzhou is known as Real Kung Fu and was founded in 1990.

Shanon Lee sues fast-food chain

Since 2004 the fast-food chain has used a logo of a dark-haired man in a kung fu pose, the logo bears a resemblance to Bruce Lee. The founder while responding on Thursday said that it has 600 stores across China and has an estimated value of over five billion yuan.

The owner also stated that he and the company were confused about the allegations and being prosecuted years later since they had been using the same logo for years. The company also posted a statement on China's Twitter-like platform, Weibo that they had already received permission from the Chinese Government.

According to local Chinese media, Shannon Lee has asked the food-chain to stop using the logo, to clarify that the logo has nothing to do with her father Bruce Lee and also pay a compensation of US $30 million.

Bruce Lee enterprises that are based in Los Angeles and managed by Shannon Lee after she took over from her mother. She has been involved in the preservation of her father's legacy for two decades.

It was 45 years ago that a legendary superstar named Bruce Lee passed away at the young age of 32. November 27, marked the birthday of the late star who would have completed 79 years had he still been alive. Bruce Lee pioneered various combat disciplines that paved the way for mixed martial arts to become what it has become today.

Despite having done 20 roles as a child star in Chinese films, Bruce Lee always had a huge inclination towards martial arts. He wanted to pursue a career teaching it to people. After gaining popularity in his formative years through films, he moved on to supporting roles in movies and has also trained the likes of James Coburn and Steve McQueen.

